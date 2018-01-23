Employee kidnapped outside store, robbed at ATM

Two people kidnapped and robbed a man arriving for work this morning at a southwest valley retail store, according to Metro Police.

After forcing the victim to withdraw money from an ATM, the suspects dropped him off in the central valley and took his vehicle, Officer Adan Ocampo-Gomez said. The victim was not injured, and no arrests have been made, police said.

The incident unfolded about 6 a.m. at a shopping center parking lot at 6950 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, Ocampo-Gomez said.

The suspects, at least one armed with a gun, forced the man into his own vehicle, made him withdraw an undisclosed amount of money and dropped him off near Charleston and Valley View boulevards, Ocampo-Gomez said.