Officials must be proactive

The Bureau of Land Management is working on revision to its regional management plan for Southern Nevada.

But all the land management planning in the world is worthless if domestic terrorists are allowed to take over public land and threaten the lives of federal employees and citizen visitors. If BLM employees cannot enter onto land that BLM manages, no amount of land management planning will protect the targeted area.

It is imperative that a task force consisting of members of Metro, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments, BLM and the governor’s office be put in place.

When zealots decide to take over ownership of public areas and threaten to do harm, they must be apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

Cliven Bundy is no longer incarcerated. So now the question is, when will the next standoff happen?

Being proactive in the planning for these standoffs must be a high priority. We cannot just sit around and wait for it to happen again.