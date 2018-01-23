Showcase Theater closes, leaving Strip without a movie house

The only movie theater on the Las Vegas Strip has closed after more than 20 years, a manager said today.

The eight-screen Regal United Artists Showcase Theater at the Showcase mall, on the north side of the MGM Grand, opened in 1997.

“Nothing has been put in its place,” Showcase mall Manager Jason Crawford said. He referred other questions to Regal Cinemas, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Online reviews of the shuttered theater were mixed, with attendees using words like “old,” “outdated” and “vintage” to describe it. Others said the theater was clean and had a good picture.

Unlike modern theaters with stadium-style seating, Showcase Theater featured rows of seats on the same elevation.

Movie theaters near the Strip include locations at the Palms and Orleans, as well as at Town Square mall, just south of the Strip.