Unemployment falls in every Nevada county in 2017

CARSON CITY — The unemployment rate in every Nevada county declined in 2017 as the state added 43,801 jobs.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today that it expects employment to grow by 40,000 jobs this year.

Department Economist Bill Anderson said Nevada experienced “solid growth” last year.

Clark County’s unemployment rate fell from 5.8 percent in 2016 to 5.1 percent last year. It gained 28,900 jobs during the year.

For 2017, Nye County had the highest jobless rate at 6.2 percent; the lowest was recorded in Eureka County at 3 percent.