Woman accused of setting fire to vehicle at fire station

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

A woman is accused of setting a classic vehicle on fire this morning outside the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue center valley headquarters, officials said.

The fire to the 1972 model vehicle, which belongs to an employee at the 911 center, was reported about 7:45 a.m. at 500 N. Casino Center Blvd., officials said.

The woman was arrested and was being booked on an arson count at the Clark County Detention Center, officials said. She wasn’t publicly identified this afternoon.

No one was injured, but the vehicle was a total loss, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.