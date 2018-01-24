Authorities ID woman accused of arson at fire station

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials today identified a woman they say deliberately set a vehicle on fire Tuesday morning at the agency’s central valley headquarters.

Barbara Gooden, 44, had first tried to set another vehicle on fire at the Zappos complex nearby, officials said.

Gooden showed up with a small gasoline canister at Zappos, 400 Stewart Ave., but was deterred by security when she’d tried igniting a fire, authorities said.

That’s when she walked to the fire station at 500 N. Casino Center Blvd. about 7:45 a.m. and set a 1972 Ford Bronco on fire, officials said. Several people witnessed the act, and Gooden was taken into custody nearby by arson investigators, officials said.

The Bronco, which belonged to an employee at the 911 center, was valued at $20,000 and was a total loss, officials said.

Gooden was booked on a count of third-degree arson in the Bronco fire and fourth-degree arson in connection with the incident at Zappos, officials said. She was being held on $6,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Further details were not immediately available.