Police searching for suspect in bank robbery

Metro Police

Metro Police are searching for a man they say robbed a west valley bank Monday afternoon.

The holdup was reported about 2 p.m. at the Citibank branch at 8701 W. Sahara Ave., near Durango Drive, dispatch logs show.

A man entered the bank and gave a teller a note announcing the robbery before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was injured.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.