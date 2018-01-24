Police searching for suspect in bank robbery

Metro Police
Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 | 2:48 p.m.
Metro Police are searching for a man they say robbed a west valley bank Monday afternoon.
The holdup was reported about 2 p.m. at the Citibank branch at 8701 W. Sahara Ave., near Durango Drive, dispatch logs show.
A man entered the bank and gave a teller a note announcing the robbery before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was injured.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.