Porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged affair with Trump, to appear at Las Vegas strip club

Arely D. Castillo / The News-Star via AP

An adult entertainer who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump will be performing at a Las Vegas strip club Saturday.

Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, was allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 election to hide a past relationship with Trump. She will be performing at Little Darlings Las Vegas, according to a release from the Western Avenue club.

Clifford told In Touch magazine that she and Trump had an affair in 2006, just months after Trump’s wife, Melania, gave birth to the couple's son Barron. She has since cashed in on the allegation, launching the Make America Horny Again tour, which kicked off with a strip-club performance in South Carolina on Monday and continues here Saturday night.

Clifford had another appearance scheduled at Paris Las Vegas' Chateau Nightclub on Friday, but that appearance was canceled.