Deadline approaching for aid for Oct. 1 victims and families

John Locher / AP

Victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas have until Jan. 31 to apply for aid from a local fund, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund, which raised nearly $12 million in donations alone via crowdfunding site GoFundMe, will accept applications through the end of the month. Also included in the pool of available money includes donations from the National Compassion Fund, the Direct Impact Fund and other smaller fundraisers.

Disbursement of the funds will be prioritized for families of people who were killed in the mass shooting, people who sustained permanent brain damage and paralysis as well as those who require full-time home medical care. Those who were hospitalized will also receive payment, depending on the extent of injuries.

The application can be found on the Las Vegas Victims Fund website: lasvegasvictimsfund.org or the National Compassion Fund website: nationalcompassionfund.org.

People affected by the shooting can also access assistance at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, on the second floor of the Lied Building, 1524 Pinto Lane, or online at vegasstrongrc.org.

Those wishing to donate can still do so here or on the Las Vegas Victims Fund’s GoFundMe page.