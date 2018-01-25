Floyd Mayweather Sr. arrested on misdemeanor battery count

Floyd Mayweather Sr. was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor battery count related to a September altercation in which he allegedly dragged a woman out of his car and punched her leg after a championship boxing fight on the Strip, according to a Metro Police arrest warrant.

Mayweather, a former professional fighter, is the father of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Officers were summoned shortly after midnight on Sept. 17 to Centennial Hills Hospital where a woman was claiming she’d been injured by Mayweather Sr. as they’d left the bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin the night before, police said.

The woman and her husband told police they’d gone with Mayweather Sr. and his girlfriend to the fight at T-Mobile Arena, police said. They were planning on leaving together in Mayweather’s car.

As the group was leaving after the event, the victim, who’d been drinking, got in an argument with Mayweather Sr. and was “verbally antagonizing” him, her husband told police.

The argument escalated when they got into Mayweather’s car, and he allegedly pulled the woman out by her leg, and punched the back of her thigh, police said.

He left the woman and her husband there and drove away, police said.

Officers noted the woman’s injuries; a large scratch on her back and a bruise on her leg, which “seemed to be consistent with her statements that she was pulled out of the car and then punched in the thigh” by Mayweather Sr., police said.

Through his attorney, Mayweather Sr. today entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment hearing, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show. A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 16.

The battery case was filed earlier this month, court logs show. Mayweather Sr. is out on a $1,000 bail. A bench trial is set for March 27, logs show.

Nicholas Wooldridge, Mayweather Sr.’s attorney, said Thursday evening that his client is “absolutely innocent,” calling the accusing woman a “money grabber.”

He said he and his client are looking forward to their day in court.