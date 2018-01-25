Henderson man accused of shipping mislabeled steroids

A Henderson man is accused of misleading customers in Maryland by shipping them mislabeled anabolic steroids, the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland announced today.

George Sambuca, 32, who shipped the drugs out of his Henderson house under the name Dynasty Labs, was indicted in November on two counts each of distribution of anabolic steroids and introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead, officials said.

He was arrested last week in Pennsylvania, where he’s awaiting extradition to Greenbelt, Md., officials said. If convicted, he could face up to 26 years in prison.

According to court documents, Sambuca, who has also used the names Jack Yates and Steven Thompson, shipped the drugs in November 2016 and June 2017.

He labeled the drugs as “Test Sustanon 350 mg,” Dbol 5 g” and “Sustanon 350 mg,” when he was in reality shipping testosterone, nandrolone, stanozolol, oxandrolone, and oxymetholone, all schedule III controlled substances, officials said.

Under federal law, drugs must be labeled with the name and location of the business where they were manufactured, the packer and the distributor, as well as the quantity of each active and inactive ingredient, according to the indictment.