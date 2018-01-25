Police searching for Las Vegas-area serial robber

METRO POLICE

Metro Police are trying to identify and capture a suspected robber they say has targeted several Las Vegas Valley businesses in a crime spree that extends more than 18 months.

The spree began in May 2016, tapered off after a few months, but again picked up in December, police said.

Dispatch logs show that investigators responded about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to a robbery, which is associated to the series, at a title-loan business in the 4800 block of Craig Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

The suspect — either a white or Hispanic man — is no shorter than 5 feet, 9 inches, and no taller than 6 feet, police said. He weighs between 160 and 200 pounds.

The most definitive descriptor is that the suspect’s face is possibly scarred. In the robberies, he’s had his face clean shaven or he’s had a well-trimmed, salt-and-pepper beard and moustache, police said.

Further information was not provided and details on his methods weren’t publicly disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.