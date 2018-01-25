Robber targets Aliante casino cage but is nabbed soon after, police say

A robber who hit a cage at the Aliante casino Thursday afternoon did not get far before being captured by officers, according to North Las Vegas police.

The 39-year-old man, who was caught with roughly $7,400 he'd taken, was booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on unspecified counts, Officer Aaron Patty said Thursday night.

The robbery was reported about 4 p.m. at the property, 7300 Aliante Parkway, near the 215 Beltway, Patty said. The suspect, who was on foot, was arrested nearby.

Further details were not immediately available.