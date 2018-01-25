Trump earns GLOAT title

You’ve got to give Donald Trump credit. He has established a world record that only he could possibly break: Greatest Liar of All Time, or GLOAT.

He has delivered over 2,000 lies in public in less than one year in office. And he did so while actually working only a few hours a day!

Nobody knows how many additional lies he may have told in private this past year. I’m betting it is another 1,000 at least between golfing and hamburgers in bed and tweeting.

Trump is the Michael Jordan of lying. The Michael Phelps of prevarication. The Tiger Woods of mendacity. The Tom Brady of equivocating.

Future generations will marvel at his unprecedented record-setting dissembling.

So again, Trump deserves credit. It takes a truly prodigious talent to lie more than anyone else in history and to do so while breaking exponentially all previous records for it.