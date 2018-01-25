Zinke’s visit to Las Vegas gun show riles conservationists

Conservationists are criticizing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for visiting a Las Vegas gun show while refusing to meet with them to hear their concerns about plans to shrink a national monument in Nevada.

Zinke posted a series of photos on his official Twitter site of him with hunters, veterans and others Thursday at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's SHOT Show.

"Always happy to talk #hunting and target shooting public access with the men and women of the NRA," he wrote in one.

Andy Maggi, executive director of the Nevada Conservation League, Zinke's appearance was "shocking" given he refused to schedule time with supporters of the Gold Butte National Monument.

Zinke's press secretary, Heather Swift, said in an email to The Associated Press that one of his missions is to expand access for hunting on public lands.