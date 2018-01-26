Body found in recreational vehicle after fire

Firefighters found a body inside a recreational vehicle that caught fire this morning near Rancho and Vegas drives, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Crews were dispatched to reports of smoke about 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Primrose Path, officials said. The body was discovered about an hour later.

The RV was parked next to a vacant house, officials said.

The fire department and Metro Police are investigating the blaze, officials said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the remains.

Further details were not provided.