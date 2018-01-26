Female student fights off attacker at UNLV, police say

A woman was able to fight off a male who grabbed her Thursday evening as she was walking at UNLV, according to school police.

The incident, which was reported about 5:30 p.m., has prompted an increased police presence on campus, according to UNLV Police.

The female student was walking near the tennis complex when the man grabbed her, police said. She was able to fend off the attack with her backpack and flee the area, police said.

Police described the man as a thin, white male with shaggy hair, possibly wearing a green jacket.