Judge delays decision on unsealing Strip shooting documents

A state court judge in Las Vegas plans to rule next week whether to release police search warrant records related to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a court official said Friday.

Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish said she'll issue a written order in coming days, following her meeting behind closed doors with lawyers representing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said.

Attorneys for the department emerged from the 30-minute hearing declining to comment.

Police lawyer Nicholas Crosby argued Jan. 16 that making records public could scuttle an ongoing investigation that could lead to unspecified charges against an unnamed person based on evidence recovered after the Oct. 1 shooting.

Media organizations including The Associated Press have been seeking documents detailing what investigators said to obtain warrants to search properties and internet accounts belonging to the high-stakes gambler who opened fire from a high-rise hotel into concert crowd below and his girlfriend.

The shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed 58 people and injured hundreds before shooting himself as authorities approached his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay resort.

Police and the FBI say they believe Paddock acted alone to plan and carry out the massacre.

His girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was in the Philippines at the time. Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said he doesn't expect that Danley will be charged with a crime.