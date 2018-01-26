Las Vegas Country Club changes ownership

The legendary hangout of some of Las Vegas’ most storied performers is under new ownership.

The Las Vegas Country Club, a private, member-owned golf course behind the Las Vegas Convention Center, sold for an undisclosed price to Samick Music Corp.

Commercial real estate firm CBRE, which represented the club members in the transaction, announced the sale today.

The club has a storied history and was frequented by Las Vegas legends Elvis Presley, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. It features a two-story, 54,000-square-foot clubhouse.

“Las Vegas Country Club is a big part of the Las Vegas community with a fascinating history,” said John Knott, an executive vice president with CBRE. “The new owners have a unique opportunity to add to the club’s legacy and capitalize on the growth occurring in Las Vegas, including the pending $1.4 billion expansion of the adjacent Convention Center.”

The golf course opened for play in 1967 and was designed by Ed Ault, who is credited with many design elements now common on golf courses nationwide. It underwent an extensive, $5.4 million renovation in 2009.

The course has hosted 20 PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events.

Samick Music Corp., a subsidiary of Samick Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., one of the world’s largest musical instrument manufacturers, also owns and operates Redhawk Golf Club in Temecula, Calif.

“This sale will continue the tradition of having a first-class country club in the Las Vegas resort corridor,” Knott said.