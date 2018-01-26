Metro: Man who killed wife shot dead by officers in Las Vegas

Metro Police say a 41-year-old man who fled from a home after shooting his wife to death had a handgun and refused to surrender before he was shot and killed by officers.

Capt. Chris Little says a 16-year-old stepson called 911 early Friday and said his stepfather shot and killed his mother at their home in a neighborhood south of the Las Vegas Strip.

The teen and children ages 5, 6 and 9 were found unharmed in the home.

Little says the suspect, later identified as Axell Vivas, was shot and killed by officers a little before 3 a.m. when he got out of a vehicle parked in another neighborhood and refused to drop the gun.

County Child Protective Services officials are caring for the children.