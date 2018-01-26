These opinions are for the dogs

The Jan. 10 letter “Let’s rethink president’s song” compared our president to the brainless scarecrow from Oz, and adjacent to that was a Smith’s World cartoon suggesting Americans would prefer Oprah’s dog to our president.

Both the letter writer and Mike Smith can be compared to trotter horses who race around in left-turning circles with blinders, urged on by the whips of their masters.

I doubt that in just one year either a scarecrow or a dog could have spearheaded our booming economy by signing a tax reform bill.

Neither could comprehend our record stock market or as commander in chief could have all but wiped out ISIS territories.

We can only hope the next seven years are as successful as the first. It’s a whole new world, and as Dorothy famously said, “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.”