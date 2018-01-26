Trump is out of touch

Our president calls himself a very stable genius, overlooking his three marriages, umpteen bankruptcies and lawsuits and a 500-word vocabulary of mostly coarse language.

The real problem is that he has an ignorant heart. Good and decent people don’t hang out in penthouses and fancy golf resorts. They’re busy earning a living and raising families.

Trump doesn’t know them. He’ll never understand Russia, either, hanging out with Vladimir Putin and his cronies.

I’ve spent time in Russia and speak the language.

I’ve been a guest in Russians’ homes, bantered with cab drivers and shared Snickers bars with young army lads.

They’re the real Russia, and they’re good and decent people. They’re just like us.

I think Trump’s only success is that his limitations are boundless.