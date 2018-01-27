Man killed in east valley house fire trying to rescue pets

A man and the pets he was trying to rescue were killed in an east valley house fire late Friday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the “intense situation” at a single-story house on 4408 Ridgecrest Drive, near Sandhill Road and Harmon Avenue, officials said.

Flames and heavy smoke billowed from the large house as crews fought their way inside for a “search and rescue” operation, officials said.

Inside they found a man’s body and multiple dead animals, officials said. Witnesses told investigators the man initially fled the flames, but had returned to try to save the family pets.

About 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which origin was still unknown this morning, officials said. Residents affected were being assisted by the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross.

Earlier Friday, Las Vegas firefighters responded to an RV fire near Rancho and Vegas drives and found a person’s body inside the vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available.