Australian military plane catches fire at Nellis; no serious injuries

No one suffered serious injuries when a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft caught fire this morning after an aborted takeoff at Nellis Air Force Base, according to officials.

The Boeing-18G Growler — an electronic warfare military plane — was participating in Exercise Red Flag at the base about 10:45 a.m. when the incident occurred, Australian and Nellis officials said in news releases.

No serious injuries were reported and “all personnel are safe,” Nellis officials said.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation, noting they would provide further details when they had them.

The Growler has the ability to tactically jam electronics and is used for protection to “U.S. military forces and allies around the world,” according to Boeing’s website.