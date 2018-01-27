News quiz: Lone-wolf Laxalt, zany prop bets and space disco

Rocket Lab via AP

The government shutdown and Donald Trump’s speech to global leaders at the World Economic Forum dominated the news this week. Here’s a quiz about other items in the headlines.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt indicated it would be premature to urge Congress to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would allow marijuana industries that have been created through state laws legalizing the sale or medical and/or recreational marijuana to have access to banks.

Of attorneys general in 19 other states that have legalized marijuana, how many have adopted the same stance?

A. 12

B. Zero

C. All 19

Answer: B. The other attorneys general, a group that included both Republicans and Democrats, sent a letter urging Congress to pass the act.

Sales of products at Nevada’s marijuana dispensaries in November were how much higher than state projections, according to a report issued this week?

A. $11 million

B. $3 million

C. A little under $1 million

Answer: A. The dispensaries sold $33.4 million in marijuana. The sales generated $5.5 million in tax revenue.

Which of the following prop bets isn’t a real one at the Westgate sports book for this year’s Super Bowl?

A. Which will be higher: The number of yellow cards that will be assessed to the Liverpool F.C. soccer team or the number of touchdown passes that will be thrown by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles

B. Which will be higher: The number of goals that will be scored in the Vegas Golden Knights-Washington Capitals game or the number of touchdowns that will be scored in the Super Bowl

C. Which will be higher: The number of gold medals won by U.S. athletes at the upcoming Winter Games, or the first-quarter points total for both teams in the Super Bowl?

D. They’re all actual prop bets.

Correct answer: D

In last week’s quiz, we posed a question about Trump supporter and U.S. Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian, and noted that he often criticizes the Sun on Twitter. This week, Tarkanian posted the results of a poll that was critical of the Sun. How many votes did the poll receive?

A. 32,475

B. 12,299

C. 84

Answer: C

What is a super blue blood moon?

A. An obscene gesture from a member of upper-crust society

B. A rare parasite

C. An astronomical phenomenon that will occur Wednesday night

Answer: C. The moon that night will be a supermoon because it will become full at its nearest point to Earth in its orbit. It will be a blue moon because it’s the second full moon of the month. And it will be a blood moon because it will turn a reddish color while passing through the Earth’s shadow.

You might have started seeing a glistening object orbiting the Earth. What’s the explanation?

A. The gang at Area 51 is at it again

B. It’s a new satellite designed to reflect sunlight back to the Earth and remind people of the vastness of space

C. It’s Venus. That’s all. Now, stop asking questions.

Answer: B. It’s called the Humanity Star and it looks a little bit like a disco ball. "No matter where you are in the world, or what is happening in your life, everyone will be able to see the Humanity Star in the night sky," said Peter Beck, founder of the private company Rocket Lab, in a statement. Rocket Lab launched the satellite last week. It orbits the Earth about every 90 minutes and can be tracked at thehumanitystar.com.