Oprah should seek office

Oprah for president in 2020!

Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille award during this year’s Golden Globe Awards, becoming the first African-American woman to receive this prestigious honor. And her electrifying, inspiriting speech which covered several sensitive subjects including race, gender and the MeToo movement brought the enthusiastic crowd to its feet.

Many voiced their support for Oprah to run for president in 2020. I agree.

In her speech, Oprah praised the women who have and are publicly telling their story of victimization by powerful, rich men of influence, especially in the entertainment and media industry. Oprah said, dramatically, “A new day is on the horizon” that will end this horrific, shameful saga in America.

She also thanked and commended those men in the different industries who have taken immediate action against such predators.

Accordingly, here’s hoping that women, the Democrat Party, minority voters and others begin a Draft Oprah for President in 2020 movement. It can be done!

This will make America great again.