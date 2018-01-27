Trump fueling polarization

I think Donald Trump, as commander in chief, has displayed conduct unbecoming an officer.

His racist comment about Haiti, El Salvador and African countries have just made the mission of the servicemen in the African command much more difficult. It fed fuel to the fire of the ISIS message — the West does not want you and does not care about you.

Trump’s recitation of a prepared speech about racial equality at the Martin Luther King dedication was the polar opposite of the racist remarks he has made about Muslims, Mexicans and African Americans.

I am appalled at the lack of courage shown by the Republicans who remain silent or can’t recall the remark. Trump is reportedly happy about the controversy he has created. Apparently, he was elected by those with similar beliefs and who have lost jobs due to immigration.

Trump is supposed to be president for all Americans. His words should be uplifting and uniting, not demeaning and divisive. The political polarization is being exacerbated by his lamentable presidency.

Immigration was the reason for the historical success of this country. Trump cannot denigrate immigrants and get away with it anymore. The whole world is watching and the picture of us is not very pretty, thanks to Trump.

Trump should apologize to all mankind, but he won’t. Our State Department must step up and make amends to all those offended. Our foreign ambassadors have been put into an extremely awkward position.