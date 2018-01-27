Man killed in east Las Vegas valley mobile home park shooting

A 41-year-old man working on a truck was shot in an east valley mobile home neighborhood Saturday night. And when he apparently tried to run, the shooter fired several more fatal rounds, according to Metro Police.

A 10-year-old child of the victim found him gravely wounded, said Lt. Dan McGrath via an online briefing. The man died shortly after arriving at University Medical Center.

“We’re not sure why somebody would do that. We don’t really have a lot of information to go on. We don’t have a suspect description,” McGrath said late Saturday.

The 911 response originated as a medical call about 7:20 p.m. on 1200 N. Lamb Blvd., near the Las Vegas Wash, Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The shooter fired seven to eight times, striking the victim at close range, McGrath said. The victim was found near the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The incident did not appear to have stemmed from a robbery and investigators were in the process of interviewing the man’s wife, family members and neighbors to learn more about the victim, who apparently bought and sold cars, McGrath said.

Detectives were also going to be reviewing possible footage from surveillance cameras in the area, McGrath said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.