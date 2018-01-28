Crash in NLV claims life of 29-year-old man

A crash overnight in North Las Vegas involving a SUV and a tractor-trailer has claimed the life of a man, police report.

About 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one person deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was speeding westbound on Cheyenne Avenue, approaching Commerce Street, when it rear ended the tractor-trailer. The 29-year-old driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was the only person who was injured and died in the crash.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the identity, and cause and manner of death after official notification to next of kin.

The crash was the fifth vehicle fatality of 2018 in North Las Vegas.