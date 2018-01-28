Nominee must be rejected

Donald Trump’s nominee for chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Kathleen Hartnett White, has been called more extreme than Scott Pruitt. She has called for restraining the “imperial EPA” and believes carbon dioxide is good for humans.

A polluter-funded lobbyist and extreme climate science denier like White is unfit to serve in the halls of government, let alone in the White House as chair of the CEQ. In that role she would hold the highest environmental post in government, where she would be responsible for assuring that federal agencies across the entire government comply with critical environmental safeguards.

White continues to argue that greenhouse gas emissions should not be considered pollutants.

Now that Trump has renominated White after she failed to receive confirmation last year, Nevada’s senators have a duty to reject her nomination.