Phone issue not a matter of design

I recently read a story about parental controls for the iPhone saying that the manufacture of the phone is to blame for children being addicted to using it for hours on end.

But where is the ultimate blame? It’s with the parent. Who gives the child the phone to keep them quiet at the dinner table when eating out or when they are in the car? What happened to being a responsible parent and interacting with your child?

I have the latest iPhone, and you will not find me constantly engaged with it. I check my stocks to see what they are doing at the start of trading, and at lunchtime I’ll take a picture if I come across something interesting. I also use it to ask my sons a technical question in a text or phone call and to have it for an emergency while driving with my grandsons.

I have the smallest data package that is available and I have never gone over the allotted time. Yes, I am glad there is all this new technology that can help people do their daily chores, because now that I have to have hearing aids my new ones will work in conjunction with the iPhone to control the volume and other features that can help me to better hearing.

But in the end it’s up to the user to control the use of the phone.