2 Missouri State players injured after cryotherapy treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State is investigating after two men's basketball players were injured following a low-temperature cryotherapy treatment.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Reggie Scurry and Abdul Fofana developed foot blisters after last week's treatment. Bears coach Paul Lusk said Friday that the injuries are "rather serious but nothing long-term." He said the two would probably be out for a couple of weeks.

The entire Missouri State men's basketball team and members of the women's basketball team went through whole-body cryotherapy treatment, which involves cooling the body using liquid nitrogen. It's used to improve recovery and reduce soreness after workouts.

Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats says the school won't consider doing it again after last week's results. He says the school is "trying to find out what happened."