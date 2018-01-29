Henderson city manager announces retirement

Henderson City Manager Robert Murnane announced his retirement today, citing health issues.

Chief Financial Officer and Assistant City Manager Richard Derrick was named acting city manager.

Murnane was named city manager in August 2015, responsible for the city’s policy direction and oversight of all departments in Henderson, the second-largest city in Nevada.

“As my more than two decades with the city of Henderson come to a close, I am proud of what I have helped to accomplish. My success would not have been possible without the support of my family, the city’s elected leaders and the outstanding team members I have been fortunate to work with and lead throughout my career,” Murnane said in a news release.

Murnane was instrumental in creating the Henderson Community Education Advisory Board to find ways to support education in the city. It is responsible for directing the revenue from recreational marijuana sales to Henderson schools.

Murnane initiated the negotiations for the proposed sale of 55 acres to the Raiders for their corporate headquarters and football practice facility in Henderson.