Nellis sergeant’s profane rant against colleagues spurs investigation

Editor's note: The attached video contains explicit language that may be considered offensive.

A Nellis Air Force technical sergeant was removed from her supervisor position tonight after a profanity-laced online video she made criticizing colleagues went viral.

“TSgt Geraldine Lovely, a member of the 99th Force Support Squadron, has been removed from her supervisory role while leadership continue to gather facts regarding this incident,” the base said tonight via statement.

In the minute and a half video, Lovely, who is seen wearing military camouflage, says she has (expletive) issues with lower-ranking “black females” who, according to her, show her no respect and “constantly” show attitude.

“I am trying my best to hold my professionalism with them,” she said. “... I am not trying to start a fight club.”

The video — at least a second version of it — had garnered nearly 900,000 views on the Facebook group as of Monday evening.

The Facebook post suggests the video had been viewed more than 2 million times.

According to an administrator of the @AirForceForum page, Lovely, who works at the base’s fitness center as an administrator, posted the video but deleted it after receiving complaints that suggested the video was racist.

Air Force officials are considering disciplinary action against Lovely and “are checking to see if this is a broader issue on the base.”

“While the actions of this individual are inappropriate and unacceptable, we are using this unfortunate situation to continue a dialogue with our Airmen about the topic of good order and discipline, as well as adherence to the Air Force Core Values,” the statement went on to say.