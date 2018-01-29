Police: Fatal drive-by shooting may be gang-related

A fatal drive-by shooting this morning in the northeast valley may have been gang-related, according to Metro Police.

A man was walking about 1:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of Calimesa Street, near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard, when a white pickup truck pulled up next to him, police said. There may have been an exchange of words before the man was shot three times in the upper body, police said.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said they suspect the shooting may have been gang-related because fresh, gang graffiti was found around the corner.