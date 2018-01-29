Police: Four arrested after weekend cockfighting match

Metro Police say they arrested four men in connection with a cockfighting match Sunday in the east valley.

Animal Control officers showed up about 10:30 a.m. at the fight in the 4700 block of Judson Avenue, near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards, police said. About 40 people scrambled from the home, and four were later arrested, police said.

Pablo Castellanos faces 19 counts of willfully or maliciously torturing, maiming or killing an animal.

Erasmo Fallad, Angel Alcala-Sanchez Sr. and Angel Alcala-Sanchez Jr. each face one count of being involved in fights between animals, police said.

Police said 440 roosters were seized by animal control officers and taken to the Animal Foundation. Another 20 birds were found dead.