Police: High school teacher accused of lewdness with a minor

A high school teacher was arrested Friday on counts including lewdness with a minor and attempted kidnapping, according to Clark County School District Police.

Renee Rine, 36, was arrested on five counts related to inappropriate contact with a student at West Career and Technical Academy, police said.

Rine was being held at Clark County Detention Center on counts of attempted kidnapping, lewdness with a minor age 14 or 15, child abuse, sexual misconduct and unlawful contact with a minor, according to jail logs.

Rine was hired by the district in August 2015 and has taught math at West Career and Technical Academy since then. Her employment status with the district will be considered “assigned to home” once she is released from jail, police said.