Toddler among 3 killed in southeast Missouri homicide

GREENVILLE, Mo. — Investigators say a suspect is in custody after two adults were stabbed to death and a toddler was fatally shot in rural southeast Missouri.

The relationship between the victims hasn't been released. But authorities have identified them as 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, 24-year-old Harley Michael Million and 17-month-old Willa Fontaine Million.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says the victims were killed Monday. Police haven't released the suspect's name, details about the arrest or a possible motive.

Sheriff Dean Finch tells KFVS-TV that the two adults were stabbed in their Wayne County home and then taken to neighboring Butler County, where the child was shot.

He says officers found the bodies of all three victims on private property in Butler County.