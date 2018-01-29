William Hill reports $1 million Super Bowl bet on Eagles

On Monday afternoon a bettor placed $1 million on the Eagles to win Super Bowl 52 on the William Hill mobile betting app, the sports book reports.

The money-line wager was made at the price of plus-165 and will pay out $1.65 million if Philadelphia can pull off the upset over New England on Sunday.

William Hill said it’s the largest bet it has taken on Super Bowl 52 to this point. It’s another in a long line of gargantuan wagers made around town over the last week, all of which have been on the Eagles.

One bettor wagered more than $2 million at the Mirage sports book, another $700,000 bet was taken at a CG Technologies sports book and a $500,000 wager was placed at the South Point.

According to William Hill, 86 percent of the money wagered on money-line bets has been on the Eagles as of Monday evening. The point spread (still at Patriots minus-4.5 in most spots) has seen 58 percent of the bets on the Eagles, with 51 percent of the money wagered on the Patriots at William Hill.