Autopsy reports of Oct. 1 shooting victims to be released ‘as soon as possible’

Redacted autopsy reports of the 58 victims slain in the Oct. 1 mass shooting will be released “as soon as possible” following a Tuesday court order, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Additionally, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock’s not-yet-completed autopsy report, which will include a toxicology report, also will be released when it’s finalized, said Coroner John Fudenberg in a news release. Those documents will not be redacted.

On Oct. 1, Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, opened fire from his 32nd floor suite of the Mandalay Bay onto country music fans at the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others, before shooting himself in the head.

In December, the coroner’s office said that each of the fatal victims died from gunfire, and ruled Paddock’s death a suicide.

Authorities have said that a motive for the worst mass killing in modern U.S. history has not been determined, but have maintained that he acted alone.

Clark County District Judge Timothy Williams ruled Tuesday morning — in a hearing prompted by media companies that included the Associated Press — that the autopsy reports are public records.

“Contrary to the discussion in the court proceeding, a draft autopsy report (for Paddock) was not provided by the coroner to law enforcement," Clark County officials said in the release.

Metro Police warrant documents also were ordered to be made public Tuesday in a separate hearing at the Las Vegas Justice Court. FBI warrants and a preliminary Metro report were released earlier this month.