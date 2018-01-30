Coach: UNLV recruit Woodbury broke rule, suspended from Clark High

UNLV signee Trey Woodbury has been dismissed from the Clark High School basketball team after breaking team rules, coach Chad Beeten said Tuesday.

Woodbury, who signed with UNLV on Nov. 8, was suspended permanently on Monday, Beeten said.

“He broke a team rule and is no longer with the program,” Beeten said. “Nobody is above the rules and that’s how we’ve been for a long time.”

While Beeten wouldn’t say what rule Woodbury broke, he made it clear it wasn’t one instance that led to his dismissal.

“He had two prior suspensions,” Beeten said. “He was on a team contract of rules that he had to follow since Dec. 6 and he broke one of the rules so there are consequences to breaking rules and (he had to take) accountability for his actions.”

Clark fell at home to Bishop Gorman 61-55 Tuesday night in a rematch of last year’s state championship game without Woodbury, who has averaged 12 points and three rebounds during his senior year.

“We’ve got a lot of pieces and players in there,” Beeten said, “and we have a lot of positive energy in the locker room, which is what we want.”

