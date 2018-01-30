Man shot by police ignored their commands, footage shows

Metro Police on Tuesday identified a 34-year-old man who was shot by an officer in the central valley late Friday.

Justin Blake, who was struck three times but is expected to recover, was armed with what later was determined to be an unloaded BB gun, said Clark County Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly.

Police received a call at 11:27 p.m. regarding a man who was “apparently drunk,” waving a gun and causing a ruckus in the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of downtown, Kelly said.

Officers arrived almost instantly and Blake ignored several commands to drop the gun.

“Hey stop, get on the ground,” Officer Bryan Davila, 33, can be heard yelling at Blake in footage from his body-worn camera. “He just pulled the gun out.”

Blake continues to ignore commands and begins running across the street, pointing the gun at Davila, who fires four rounds, striking him in the arm, leg and foot, Kelly said.

Police learned the shooting followed an unidentified incident between Blake and an unidentified man investigators were not able to locate, Kelly said. Blake refused to speak to detectives.

Blake, who has a lengthy criminal history in Nevada, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on nine counts, including resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), carry or conceal a weapon without a permit and resisting an officer with a firearm, jail logs show.

He's scheduled in court Feb. 6, logs show.

As is Metro policy, Davila was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.