6 arrested in violent Las Vegas crime ring

METRO POLICE

The suspects kidnapped a 74-year-old man at gunpoint inside his house and bound him with tape and cords while they ransacked his safe, taking firearms, jewelry and his vehicle.

The following week, they kidnapped a man who was pulling into his southwest valley job, taking his car, forcing him to withdraw cash, and dropping him off across town, stealing his vehicle.

Metro Police on Wednesday announced that the criminal syndicate, which was involved in at least 14 violent crimes in which they mostly terrorized the west valley this month, has been dismantled.

Dilon Hess, 25; Alexis “Lexis” Haslinger, 19; Seth Meeks, 19, Lee Estrada, 33; Shyla Rosa, 20, and Cierra Cipriani, 22, were recently arrested on an array of burglary and robbery-related charges.

The end of the spree — which began in mid-January — commenced last week when Metro detectives investigating the violent series spotted Hess and two other suspects parked in a stolen vehicle near Durango Drive and Centennial Parkway, police said.

When police pulled up to the suspects on Jan. 23, and turned on the sirens in their unmarked vehicle, Hess rammed the cruiser, before he and the two others took off running, officials said. The three were arrested nearby, and the rest of the arrests soon followed.

Capt. Sasha Larkin, who on Wednesday announced the arrests via online briefing, said that the six suspects were acquainted and may have been motivated and driven by drugs.

In the incidents, the suspects would target victims they thought they could overtake, like they did to the elderly man who lived alone, on Jan. 17.

Two days prior, one of the suspects targeted two female victims who’d just pulled into a convenience store on Cimarron Road and Vegas Drive, police said. The victims ran and the suspect, who was armed, took items from the car.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officers had identified six stolen vehicles and had recovered five of them, Larkin said. They were searching for a silver Hyundai Sonata with Arizona license plates #BTP0431.

More suspects may be on the run, said Larkin, who reminded the public to remain vigilant and encouraged them to install security cameras.

Las Vegas-area police departments and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation, Larkin said. “This is truly one of the worst crime streaks we’ve seen,” she added.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.