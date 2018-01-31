Did you see anti-Wynn banner over his Las Vegas property? FAA says you didn’t

Courtesy @UltraViolet

An advocacy group’s claim that it coordinated for a plane towing an anti-Steve Wynn banner to fly Wednesday over Wynn Las Vegas is false, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

UltraViolet, which campaigns for women’s issues such as reproductive rights and health care, earlier Wednesday released a statement detailing plans to carry out their aerial message between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. But no picture or video of the flyover surfaced until UltraViolet sent out their tweet alleging they carried it out.

The message of “Wynn is a sexual predator” is in response to a Wall Street Journal story revealing multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the casino mogul.

The FAA said there had been no activity in the airspace around Strip property and no request was made to do so, which would be required to operate an aircraft in that space. The photo only shows a plane in the sky, with no visible identifiable landmarks.

“The group’s claim is false,” said Ian Gregor, an FAA spokesperson. “We did not approve any banner-towing flights in the Las Vegas Class B airspace today, and no aircraft violated the Class B airspace today.”

Class B airspace is highly controlled airspace around McCarran International Airport and anyone who wants to fly in that airspace would have to get authorization from air traffic control and would need advance approval to tow a banner, Gregor said.

“We would approve or deny the request based on when and where they want to fly, as well as expected traffic type and volume during the proposed flight times,” he said.

Wynn has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct. This week, after the backlash from the story, he resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

A message to UltraViolet wasn’t immediately returned.