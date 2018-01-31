Federal judge in Las Vegas to make way for new nominee

A federal judge in Las Vegas is making room for another appointee to the bench after 16 years presiding over cases ranging from a deadly motorcycle club brawl at a southern Nevada casino to a sweeping homeowner association fraud and corruption prosecution.

Court administrators announced Wednesday that U.S. District Judge James Mahan will take senior status in June, although he'll keep taking new cases.

Mahan issued a ruling in 2014 barring enforcement of Nevada's same-sex marriage ban, and sentenced a British man to about four more months in a U.S. prison for pleading guilty to planning to kill then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a June 2016 campaign rally.

Mahan's seat becomes the second vacancy on the Nevada federal bench.

Judge Robert Clive Jones in Reno moved to senior status in February 2016.