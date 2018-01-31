Drug deal gone bad leaves man dead at west valley apartments

Investigators believe a man’s death in a west valley apartment complex Wednesday night resulted from a “drug deal gone bad,” according to Metro Police.

Officers arrived about 6:10 p.m. to the 8500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, to find the victim, only described as a black man in his mid-20s, suffering from a mortal wound to the chest, said Metro Lt. Dan McGrath via online briefing.

The victim and one of his friends arrived at the complex for a drug deal, McGrath said. The friend stayed in a vehicle while the victim headed toward a pool area.

Sometime during the interaction with the dealer, gunfire rang out, McGrath said. The suspect, who was described as a black man between 25 and 30, took off running. He wore a letterman jacket, a backpack and dark pants.

Detectives were in the process of interviewing the victim’s friend to try to determine more information on the drug deal, including what narcotic was being purchased, although McGrath said they suspect it could have been a small amount of drugs.