Police stepping up DUI patrols for Super Bowl weekend

Area police are stepping up traffic patrols for Super Bowl weekend, with up to three times the number of officers on the roads looking for drunken drivers, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crackdown is set to begin Thursday and continue through Feb. 15, officials said.

“Residents can expect to see a heavy saturation of troopers during Super Bowl weekend,” Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a news release. “This is fair warning: make the right decision, drive sober or be prepared to face the consequences.”

People are encouraged to designate a sober driver prior to drinking, ask for ride if they didn’t plan ahead or call a sober-ride program, officials said. Motorists should call 911 if they spot a driver they suspect is drunk, officials said.

Friends and family should take the keys from impaired drivers, officials said.