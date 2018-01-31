Police: Street racing possible in fatal crash

A car might have been street racing Tuesday night before the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle, leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported about 9 p.m. on Sahara Avenue, near Carillo Street, police said.

A 1991 Acura Integra, which was possibly racing an unidentified SUV, was speeding east Sahara when it lost control and crossed into the opposing lanes, striking a Dodge Durango SUV, police said.

A passenger in the Acura was thrown from the car and died at the scene, police said. The 20-year-old driver died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Two people in the Durango also were taken to Sunrise with survivable injures, police said.

Further details were not provided.