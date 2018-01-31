Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. San Jose State

One game can potentially make a big difference during the course of a season, and UNLV's decisive home win over San Diego State on Saturday seems to have worked wonders for the Rebels.

Marvin Menzies' squad looked confident, explosive and downright rejuvenated in that 88-78 victory, which improved the team to 15-6 on the season and 4-4 in Mountain West play. Now, the Rebels' task will be carrying that momentum through to the end of the regular season, and that starts with Saturday's home game against San Jose State.

Three keys to watch:

The road to Welage

San Jose State relies on Ryan Welage to produce most of its offense, as the junior forward averages 18.5 points per game while making 43.2 percent of his 3-pointers. Slowing him down will be UNLV's top priority on defense, but that's not an easy assignment. Welage measures 6-foot-9, and he's quick enough on his feet to make him a matchup problem.

The last time these two teams met, Welage torched the Rebels for 23 points and four assists, but Menzies has been tinkering with the defense since that Jan. 3 game. UNLV has been utilizing more zone concepts, and a matchup zone could be effective in limiting Welage's touches and taking away his space.

No other San Jose State player averages more than 8.7 points. If UNLV can keep Welage from catching fire, there really isn't anyone else that should be able to pick up the slack.

Beck settling in

Freshman forward Tervell Beck got his first career start against San Diego State, and though he didn't post spectacular numbers — five points, three rebounds in 29 minutes — he provided good energy, and he defended his position well enough to say the experiment worked.

Beck's biggest obstacle on Saturday turned out to be his own anxiety.

"I was nervous," Beck said. "Before the game, I told my teammates i was feeling nervous, and they [said], 'Calm down, it's going to come to you.'"

Though Beck had played the vast majority of him minutes at power forward before Saturday, he looked comfortable at small forward. Before Tuesday's practice, he said there isn't much difference between the two positions in his mind, though it took some time getting used to playing with the starters.

For the game, UNLV outscored San Diego State by six points when Beck was on the floor. If he can be a net positive at the small forward position going forward, Beck's role will only increase over the final 10 regular season games.

Respect the opponent

San Jose State may sport an 0-9 record in the Mountain West (and 3-17 overall), but UNLV is the last team that should take this game lightly. When the Rebels traveled to San Jose to open MWC play, SJSU took them to overtime before Jovan Mooring hit a big 3-pointer to lead UNLV to victory.

So the Rebels know that anything less than their best effort on Wednesday could result in disaster.

"Obviously, we can't look past anybody," Menzies said. "We're 4-4. If we're looking past people, then we've got other issues."

The win over San Diego State came at just the right time for the Rebels, who appear to have regained their early-season swag. But following that up with a loss to SJSU would negate everything. If UNLV comes out with energy early in the game, overtime should not be necessary.

