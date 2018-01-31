University of Iowa to remove Wynn name from institute

Charles Krupa / AP

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has announced plans to remove casino mogul Steve Wynn's name from the school's Institute for Vision Research in light of sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn.

The university in Iowa City announced the move Wednesday in a news release. The plan is subject to the approval of the Iowa Board of Regents. The release says it will be the first time the university has removed a donor name from a building or institute.

The university named the institute for Wynn in 2013 following his $25 million donation to the school to support blindness research.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, with one case leading to a $7.5 million settlement. Wynn has denied the allegations.